Police Arrest Two Over Alleged Fraud On Social Media

by Temitope Alabi
Stanley Odachi
The Lagos state police command has arrested two suspects posing on social media as models recruiting agents to rob young girls.

According to reports, the young men lure young models to hotels and bars and dispose them of money and personal belongings.

The suspects, Stanley Odachi, 27 and Chuks Oragwu, 31 were arrested while trying to lure another victim to an hotel in Igando, Alimosho, Lagos.

Upon their arrest on Wednesday, 5 girls had registered their complaints stating that the duo robbed them of their mobile phones and money under the pretext of registering them for modelling jobs.

Confirming the allegations levelled against them, Stanley Odachi, confessed to have opened an Instagram account “boldandbeautiful” sometime in 2018 to attract young models.

He began to work with Oragwu when that account was blocked. They then went on to open another Instagram handle, “benitamodellers.”

