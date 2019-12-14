Police Commissioner To Officers: Carry Out Your Duties With Fear Of God

Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo, has urged police officers in the command to shun dubious acts and carry out their duties with the fear of God.

The CP said this on Friday evening during a dinner and award presentation ceremony held at the state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

He said, “We have to work with the fear of Almighty God, we must also be mindful of how we pursue material things.

“If humans do not see the things we do, God watches and sees us; He also knows how to reward us.

“When we shout at you, our whole intention is to show good mentoring in your interest and that of the society which we serve,” he said.