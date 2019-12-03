Police Declare Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Wanted

Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police.

According to police, the lawyer is wanted over the death of two police officers and civilians who died during the alleged invasion in his country home Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, on Monday.

Kanu had on Monday, made some allegations that the police in Anambra State invaded the house of his lawyer Ejiofor, in Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and killed three people, while many were wounded.

Kanu had said, “confirmed reports indicate that a combined team of police and the Military assassination squad invaded the home of my lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Oraifite Anambra State, yesterday in a bid to kill him and his family. Sadly, three innocent Biafrans were killed by this invading force at his residence”.

John Abang, the police commissioner in the state, in a video message circulated by the spokesman of the police, Haruna Mohammed, on Tuesday, urged members of the public to prove any useful information about the lawyer’s whereabouts to the police or any other security agencies.

“Gentleman, I will like to let Nigerians know that as we speak, Barrister Ejiofor, an IPOB member and his cohorts have been declared wanted by the command”.

“And I will seek the cooperation of law-abiding Nigerians from North, South, East and West, wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest police station or any other security agency for possible arrest and prosecution,” Mr Abang said.

More to follow…