Police Nab Pastors Who Perform Fake Miracles In Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested four pastors who allegedly conducted fake miracles and prophecies within Lekki and Epe areas of state.

The self-acclaimed pastors were arrested around 5 am on November 30 after by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

The detectives were said to have monitored the activities of one Pastor Ikpom David alleged to have procured fake testimonies from hired members for his church, Wonders Assembly Ministry located opposite Lagos Business School, Ajah.

The pastor reportedly hired a woman Rukayat Folawewo who pretended to have received miraculous healing from car accident after the pastor prayed for her and another woman Bunmi Joshua alleged to have testified that her speech and hearing impaired child was also healed by another pastor, Favour Elijah Chimobi.

Chimobi, the founder of Elijah Ministry at 9, Igirita street Port Harcourt, is said to have worked with David to allegedly defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

It was revealed that testimonies by the women were investigated and found to be false and all suspects were moved to the department for further investigation.

Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu told residents of the areas that the suspects would be charged to court once they conclude the investigation.