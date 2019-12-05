Police Officer Caught Fondling Dead Woman’s Breast

A police officer has been suspended and placed under investigation for allegedly fondling a dead woman’s breasts.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was suspended after the review of camera footage which apparently showed him groping the woman.

Josh Rubenstein, spokesperson for the LAPD, speaking on the case said the officer, was responding to an overdose call.

The incident reportedly happened after the said officer and his partner confirmed that the woman was dead.

The Los Angeles Times reported that when the officer’s partner went to a patrol car to retrieve something, he disabled his body camera and allegedly fondled the woman’s breasts.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Protective League said: “If this allegation is true, then the behaviour exhibited by this officer is not only wrong, but extremely disturbing, and does not align with the values we, as police officers, hold dear and these values include respect and reverence for the deceased.”