Police Officer Shoots Boy Dead After Reacting To Slap He Gave Him (Photo)

A police officer in Umuaka, Imo state, has allegedly shot an 18-year-old boy for retaliating after being slapped by him.
The boy, Awuzie Duru, 18, was allegedly killed within the premises of a new generation bank branch at Umuaka.
Information Nigeria gathered that Awuzie aka Aboy, had gone to the bank to withdraw money from the ATM gallery and joined the queue but briefly stepped aside to answer a call.
The fight soon turned physical, and the policeman got involved and started scolding Awuzie.The deceased was said to have told the officer that he refused to intervene when they were simply exchanging words but came to scold him when it degenerated into a physical fight. .
At this point, the officer reportedly slapped Awuzie for talking back at him. The boy returned the slap and the officer allegedly shot him dead.