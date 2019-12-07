Police Officer Shoots Boy Dead After Reacting To Slap He Gave Him (Photo)

A police officer in Umuaka, Imo state, has allegedly shot an 18-year-old boy for retaliating after being slapped by him.

The boy, Awuzie Duru, 18, was allegedly killed within the premises of a new generation bank branch at Umuaka.

Information Nigeria gathered that Awuzie aka Aboy, had gone to the bank to withdraw money from the ATM gallery and joined the queue but briefly stepped aside to answer a call.