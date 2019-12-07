Police Officer Shoots Boy Dead After Reacting To Slap He Gave Him (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A police officer in Umuaka, Imo state, has allegedly shot an 18-year-old boy for retaliating after being slapped by him.

The boy, Awuzie Duru, 18, was allegedly killed within the premises of a new generation bank branch at Umuaka.

Information Nigeria gathered that Awuzie aka Aboy, had gone to the bank to withdraw money from the ATM gallery and joined the queue but briefly stepped aside to answer a call.

When he returned, the person behind him refused to let him back on the queue and it led to a verbal confrontation. A policeman present witnessed the confrontation but did not interfere.
READ ALSO – Police Shoot Man Trying To Rape Woman In Broad Daylight (Disturbing Video)

The fight soon turned physical, and the policeman got involved and started scolding Awuzie.The deceased was said to have told the officer that he refused to intervene when they were simply exchanging words but came to scold him when it degenerated into a physical fight. .

At this point, the officer reportedly slapped Awuzie for talking back at him. The boy returned the slap and the officer allegedly shot him dead.

See Photo Here:
Police Shoots Boy Dead
The Victim
Tags from the story
imo state, Police Officer, Umuaka
0

You may also like

Court Orders Arrest Of Osun Monarch

Kaigama Succeeds Peter Esele As New TUC President

Boko Haram Didn’t Kill ABU Professor – Police • Arrests More Suspects

House summons Spanish Ambassador over visa denial to Nigerian Athletes

UK Charity Commission Clears Winners Chapel Of Complicity In N3.4bn Fund Misappropriation

Kogi Raises Monthly IGR To N600 Million

Anambra Community Fines Women N50,000 For Wearing Trousers

FRSC Marshall, Apprentice Trader Emerge Joint Winners Of N5 million SEC Integrity Award

Aviation School Crash: 3 Trainee Pilots Escape Death In Ilorin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *