Police Release Quilox Boss, Shina Peller On Bail

The House of Reps member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency, Shina Peller has been released by the Police.

Recall that on Monday, it was reported that the lawmaker was detained, following his attempt to secure the release of customers arrested at his club, Quilox.

Hîs arrest led to outrage, cheers and jeers on social media, with people blasting the police force for retaining an incumbent lawmaker.

Peller was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.