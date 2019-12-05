Police Rescue Man From Jumping Off 3rd Mainland Bridge (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A man has been rescued by the police while attempting to jump off the 3rd mainland bridge.

Barely two weeks after a suicidal man was stopped from jumping off the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos, another person has been prevented.

Recall that it was earlier reported that an unidentified man was stopped from the deadly action and was taken to Adekunle Police Station.

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The RRS officers who rescued him talked him into giving life another chance before taking him to Adekunle Police Station for his family to be contacted.

See Photo Here:

Police rescues suicidal man
A Policeman with the Suspect

See Full Report Here:

