Policeman Arrested Over ‘Immorality’ With 3 Girls Inside Hotel

A police officer has been arrested by the Zamfara Hisbah commission for being with three women and allegedly engaged in “immorality” at a hotel in Gusau, the state capital.

This was made known by Atiku Zawuyya, chairman of the commission, spoke while parading the suspects at the commission’s headquarters on Monday.

According to NAN, the manager of the hotel was also arrested by officials of the Hisbah commission.

Read Also: Two Zamfara Commissioners Resign Because Governor Never Consults Anyone

The Hisbah commission chairman revealed further that the police officer, who is serving with the central police station in Gusau, was arrested with the three girls in a room at the hotel while allegedly committing acts contrary to the Sharia law.

Zawuyya said that preliminary investigation conducted by the commission showed while the two others are from the same family in Zamfara, the other girl is from Kaduna state.

He said he had in several occasions issued a stern warning to the management of the hotel against harbouring such people but that it failed adhere with the rules and regulation guiding the operation of hotel business in the state.

Zawuyya said the suspects would be charged to court after full investigation.