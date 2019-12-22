Policeman Shoots Colleague Dead, Commits Suicide In Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command police inspector on Saturday shot a corporal and injured a deputy superintendent before committing suicide.

The unidentified policeman was said to have shot dead his counterpart in Dutsen Alhaji area of Bwari Area Council.

The incident was confined by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, adding that the incident occurred around 4:30am in the area.

Speaking in a statement signed by the command’s deputy spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the commissioner said a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased inspector fired a shot at the corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

He commiserated with the family members of the deceased and ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He sued for calm among residents while he reiterated its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations.