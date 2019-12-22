Policeman Shoots Colleague Dead, Commits Suicide In Abuja

by Verity Awala
Police
Nigerian Police

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command police inspector on Saturday shot a corporal and injured a deputy superintendent before committing suicide.

The unidentified policeman was said to have shot dead his counterpart in Dutsen Alhaji area of Bwari Area Council.

The incident was confined by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, adding that the incident occurred around 4:30am in the area.

Read Also: Nigeria Needs More Police Officers: Buhari

Speaking in a statement signed by the command’s deputy spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the commissioner said a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased inspector fired a shot at the corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

He commiserated with the family members of the deceased and ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He sued for calm among residents while he reiterated its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations.

Tags from the story
Police Inspector, suicide
0

You may also like

Ribadu Spits On el-Rufai’s New Book, Says It Has A ‘Huge Integrity Deficiency’

Iwu will go, says Jonathan

SWF Unconstitutional, Fashola Tells FG

Chime Will Return Soon To Continue Good Works – PDP

Boko Haram: Buhari’s Methodical And Focused Approach Is Working – APC

Police Arrest 3 Brothers, 5 Others For Armed Robbery In Ondo

Chibok Abduction: Military Closing-in On Boko Haram

Nigerian Pilgrims Plane Not Allowed To Land In Saudi Arabia, Forced To Land In Sudan

EFCC Arrests Ojo, Ex-Spring Bank MD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *