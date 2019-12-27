Policeman Who Shot Wizkid’s Fan Dead, Arrested: Ruggedman

by Valerie Oke
Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid

The police officer who killed a fan of Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name, Ayodeji Balogun has been identified and arrested.

The Police officer, Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, was arrested after he shot and killed Ramon Babatunde Ramon, who was coming from Wizkid’s concert in Lagos.

According to Nigerian rapper , Ruggedman the police officer has been arrested and would be made to face murder charge.

He said this on his twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

“Police Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi who shot and killed Mr Ramon Babatunde Ramon who was coming from Wizkids show, has been arrested and faces Murder charge.”

See post below 

 

 

