Popular Comedienne, Wofaifada Acquires Brand New G-Wagon (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular actress and comedienne, Wofai Egu Ewa, better known as Wofaifada, has just purchased a brand new G-Wagon.

Wofaifada and her new whip
Comedienne, Wofaifada and her new whip

The JustAfang chef, who is quite known for her comedy skit, broke the exciting news on her Instagram page with lovely photos.

Wofaifada captioned the photos;

“New whip alert 🚛. Thank you 2019! …. 💃💃💃💃💃💃. You’ve been amazing. God is good.”

During an interview with Punch Newspaper in 2018, the comedienne revealed that her colleague, Funke Akindele has had the biggest impression on her because she works hard.

See more photo below:

Wofaifada and her new whip

 

