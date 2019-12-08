Popular Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Is Dead

Popular word evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has passed on.

The news broke out today, December 7th, 2019 and was announced by his family.

He was famous across Africa for his missionary work and enormous crusades.

Sharing the information, the family announced the news on Facebook as they also shared encouraging words.

Sharing the news they wrote in part: “Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ. It is with sorrow that the Bonnke family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke…”

