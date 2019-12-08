Popular Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Is Dead

by Michael Isaac
Reinhard Bonnke
The Evangelist

Popular word evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has passed on.

The news broke out today, December 7th, 2019 and was announced by his family.

He was famous across Africa for his missionary work and enormous crusades.

Sharing the information, the family announced the news on Facebook as they also shared encouraging words.

READ ALSO – ‘We Don’t Collect Offerings At Crusades’ – Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

Sharing the news they wrote in part: “Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ. It is with sorrow that the Bonnke family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke…”

See Post Here:

Reinhard Bonke
The News From The Family
Tags from the story
Reinhard Bonnke
0

You may also like

Woman Kills Husband In Edo By Violently Squeezing His Scrotum

NUC expose names of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

Gunmen release CMD, 3 others in Ebonyi

Man narrates how he mistakenly killed his daughter while reversing his car

Breaking : Yemi Osinbajo signs 2017 Budget into law

“I don’t have N20m in my account” – Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai

Donald Trump to give out “Fake News Award” on January 17

House of Representatives Speaker Laments Great Threats Facing Islam Today

Hushpuppi

Don’t Use Anyone’s Trial Time As Tool To Chase Clout: Hushpuppi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *