Popular Footballer Ends 12-Year-Old-Marriage To Start Relationship With Ex-wife’s Niece

Popular Brazilian footballer, Hulk has dissolved his 12-year-old marriage just to start a fresh relationship with ex-wife’s niece simply identified as Camila.

The Brazilian powerful striker ended the marriage with ex-wife, Angelo de Souza, in July 2019 before news filtered on social media that he has started seeing her niece.

Hulk played actively for Portuguese powerhouse, Porto before moving to Zenith Saint Petersburg in 2017.

Also, he represented Brazil at International level but struggled to replicate his club form for his country which prompted him from being frozen out of his national team early.