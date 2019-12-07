Popular TV Evangelist, Reinhard Bonke Dies At 79

by Temitope Alabi
Reinhard Bonke
Reinhard Bonke

Popular German television evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, has died. He was aged 79.

His death was made known via a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, Reinhard Bonnke- Official Page.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” the post read. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019.”

“For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people,” the post noted.

Reinhard Bonnke was born April 19, 1940 and was principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa.

 

