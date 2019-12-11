Power Star, Rotimi Akinosho Celebrates As He Clocks 31

Power star, Olurotimi Akinosho, popularly known as Rotimi has revealed what he got himself for his birthday.

Rotimi who was recently in Nigeria and who turned 31 revealed he bought a penthouse in Ikoyi as a birthday gift to himself.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Nigerian born American actor wrote: ‘As a Bday gift to myself. I bought a penthouse in one of the most prime locations in Lagos w/ no mortgage (ikoyi) full on paid for. Its important we know the value of real estate & legacy money. #InvestInYourSelf