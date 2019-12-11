Power Star, Rotimi Akinosho Celebrates As He Clocks 31

by Temitope Alabi
Rotimi
Rotimi

Power star, Olurotimi Akinosho, popularly known as Rotimi has revealed what he got himself for his birthday.

Rotimi who was recently in Nigeria and who turned 31 revealed he bought a penthouse in Ikoyi as a birthday gift to himself.

Read Also: It Feels Incredible To Be Here, Says American-Born Nigerian Actor As He Arrives Nigeria

Taking to his Twitter page, the Nigerian born American actor wrote: ‘As a Bday gift to myself. I bought a penthouse in one of the most prime locations in Lagos w/ no mortgage (ikoyi) full on paid for. Its important we know the value of real estate & legacy money. #InvestInYourSelf

Rotimi
Rotimi
Tags from the story
ikoyi, Rotimi Akinoso
0

You may also like

Fake Naval and Army officer arrested for robbing Motorist in Lagos

Nigeria’s debt servicing costs a big concern for World Bank

Police arrests 32 armed robbers at Kaduna-Abuja Road

Soldier and Youth clash, two persons confirmed dead

Missile fired to Japan’s maritime economy zone by North Korea

Edo Election: Nigerian Army To Deploy Drones To Monitor Activities

Shocking !!! A lady’s image appears beside the corpse of a man knocked down by a car

Sule Lamido Reveals Why He Wants to Become The Next Nigerian President

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Decamps To APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *