Praying For Your Enemies Death Is Antichrist: Daddy Freeze Tells Pastor Adeboye (Video)

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has accused the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of going against the laid down commandments of Christ.

The controversial character made this statement while reacting to a video of the pastor praying for his congregation. During the prayer session, the clergy prayed that everyone working against his members not to see a new year won’t make it into 2020.

Also Read: Wrath Of God Will Consume People Celebrating Christmas: Daddy Freeze

Reacting to the prayer point, the controversial OAP expressed that praying for one’s enemy to die is both pagan and going against the commandment of God.

Watch the video below: