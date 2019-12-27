Praying For Your Enemies Death Is Antichrist: Daddy Freeze Tells Pastor Adeboye (Video)

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has accused the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of going against the laid down commandments of Christ.
The controversial character made this statement while reacting to a video of the pastor praying for his congregation. During the prayer session, the clergy prayed that everyone working against his members not to see a new year won’t make it into 2020.
Reacting to the prayer point, the controversial OAP expressed that praying for one’s enemy to die is both pagan and going against the commandment of God.
Dear Pastor Adeboye, This right here is an antichrist prayer which goes against the laid down commandments of Christ. – Your prayer point which translates thus: “Anyone that does not want you to get to where God is taking you to, will not see the new year” is both pagan and a contrary gospel to what Christ taught the church and carries a CURSE! – ◄ Galatians 1:8 ► New International Version But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God's curse! – Furthermore, prayer points like these are suicidal, because most of the problems these people are facing are self inflicted, making them their own enemies, therefore praying for their enemies to die is suicide. – Kindly look at the verses below to refresh your memory about the instructions Christ gave us regarding praying for our enemies. – Do stay blessed and all my love going into the new year. – ◄ Matthew 5:44 ► New Living Translation But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! – ◄ Luke 6:28 ► New Living Translation Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you. – ◄ 1 Thessalonians 5:15 ►. New Living Translation See that no one pays back evil for evil, but always try to do good to each other and to all people. – ◄ 1 Peter 3:9 ► New International Version Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing. – ◄ Romans 12:17 ► New Living Translation Never pay back evil with more evil. Do things in such a way that everyone can see you are honorable. – ◄ Acts 7:60 ► New Living Translation He fell to his knees, shouting, “Lord, don’t charge them with this sin!” And with that, he died. – ◄ Luke 6:35 ► New International Version But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. – ◄ Galatians 6:10 ► New Living Translation Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone—especially to those in the family of faith.