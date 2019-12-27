Presidency’s Admittance That Cabal Exists In Buhari’s Govt Is Best Christmas Gift To Nigerians: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the admittance by the Presidency that a cabal exists in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is the best Christmas gift to Nigerians.

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday, described the cabal as well respected Nigerians who are serving the country.

He said, “They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves.”

In reaction to the statement by the presidential spokesperson, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi on Thursday said that Nigerians can now finally agree with the PDP that those who are in charge of their affairs are different from those they entrusted their mandate, Vanguard reports.

He was quoted as saying: “The Presidency has given Nigerians the best Christmas gift by finally admitting that indeed, a cabal is in charge of their affairs. The people voted for are not the ones governing the people. So, we can now see why nothing is moving in the right direction.

“If members of the cabal are not hungry as Shehu said, can he tell us what impact they have made after they found themselves in the corridor of powers? Are Nigerian lives better off today than they were before the All Progressives Congress, APC, came on board?

“They have since run out of smart arguments and they can no longer deny the truth starring them in the face. The cabal has ruined Nigeria, for their selfish interest.

“Our advice to Nigerians is simple: Be prepared to push this unprepared party out of power in 2023. It is good we are witnessing what capacity they have for governance but having failed completely, there is no need to give them another chance.”