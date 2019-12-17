President Buhari Signs 2020 Budget Into Law (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 17 signed the 2020 budget into law.

President Muhammadu Buhari
He assented to the N10.6trillion budget in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The ceremony was witnessed among others, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on December 5, 2019, concurrently passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N10.33tn to about N10.6tn.

With this, Nigeria has now returned to the January to December budget cycle.

0

