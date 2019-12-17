President Buhari Signs 2020 Budget Into Law (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 17 signed the 2020 budget into law.

He assented to the N10.6trillion budget in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Also Read: I Thank God For Sparing My Life, Says Buhari As He Clocks 77

The ceremony was witnessed among others, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on December 5, 2019, concurrently passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N10.33tn to about N10.6tn.

With this, Nigeria has now returned to the January to December budget cycle.

See picture below: