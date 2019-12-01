Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie Drags Dino Melaye Over Election Defeat

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie took to her Twitter  page to shade the former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye after losing his seat in the rerun election which took place on the 31st of November 2019.

Recall that it was reported that a video of the former senator mocking President Muhammadu Buhari surfaced online after his defeat.

Reacting to the video, the presidential aide expressed that the former lawmaker should face his criminal charges and acting career.

See her post below:

