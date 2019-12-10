Pretty Mike Sends Memo To Ladies To Stay Off His DM

Popular socialite, Pretty Mike has taken to his Instagram page to warn off certain ladies from sending him messages on social media.

The socialite expressed that he has been receiving funny messages since he snapped with American rapper, Cardi B when she came to Nigeria.

The socialite reacting to the love messages from ladies he has been getting, expressed that he is not in the same level with them and they should stay away from him.

See his post below: