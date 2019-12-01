Princess Shyngle Apologizes For Publicly Disgracing Her Ex-Boyfriend

Popular Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has sent a note of apology over what she considered to be a stupid move she made.

The actress took to Instagram to send an apology to her ex for publicly shaming him.

Recall that it was earlier in the month of November that the actress shared a video of her Ex as he was begging and asking her to forgive him.

It is obvious that the actress is done with him as she earlier announced that she had sold the ring he used to propose to her.

However, in her latest post, she has apologized for shamming him as she shared a photo that showed both of them.

See Post Here: