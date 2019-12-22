Princess Shyngle Discovers Winner Of Her Giveaway Once Called Her Jobless

Actress Princess Shyngle just took to her IG page to reveal the person whom she was suppose to gift something once insulted her.

Shyngle had done a giveaway on her platform and the said person had won. In order to gift the lady what she won, Shyngle sent her a message and diuscovered she once ionsulted her.

She captioned her post;

“haiii so I decided to dm the winner for my last post only for me to find out that she dm me last year December calling me jobless 🙆🏽‍♀️🤣 chaiii inside life 🙌🏽anyways I’ll announce my next winner soon I hope she has not also insulted me before too”