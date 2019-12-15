Princess Shyngle Flaunts Her Body Without Bra (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has caused a stir on social media with an online picture of the actress without bra.

Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle

Recall that some days ago, the curvy actress who doesn’t shy away from flaunting her curves publicly apologised for disgracing her former fiance on social media and reconciled with the Senegalese.

Also Read: Princess Shyngle Sells Diamond Ring Her Boyfriend Used To Propose Marriage To Her

Now, there is a naked picture of the curvy actress putting on only pant making the rounds on social media. It is not clear how the picture found its way to the internet

See the picture below:

Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle
Tags from the story
Princess Shyngle
0

You may also like

Election Losers Sponsors Boko Haram – Oritsejafor

FIFA approves Nigeria vs Argentina friendly match

Ghanaian Pastor drowns in flood while protecting church offering

Photos: Satguru Mahraj Ji Is Back To The Streets Of Ibadan Insulting Every Religion Except His

Lady stabbed to death over aromantic slap in Rivers State

Death Penalty For Terrorism: Too Harsh Or Not?

Man becomes widower after 38 days of marriage

Top Army Officers Arrested by Fashola for Using BRT Lane Fined N25,000

“Buhari Must Investigate El-Rufai Over Yar’Adua’s Death” – Senator Shehu Sani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *