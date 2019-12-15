Princess Shyngle Flaunts Her Body Without Bra (Photo)

Curvy Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has caused a stir on social media with an online picture of the actress without bra.

Recall that some days ago, the curvy actress who doesn’t shy away from flaunting her curves publicly apologised for disgracing her former fiance on social media and reconciled with the Senegalese.

Also Read: Princess Shyngle Sells Diamond Ring Her Boyfriend Used To Propose Marriage To Her

Now, there is a naked picture of the curvy actress putting on only pant making the rounds on social media. It is not clear how the picture found its way to the internet

See the picture below: