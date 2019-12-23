Prophet Of Sotitobire Weeps As Court Remands Him, Six Others In Prison Over Missing Boy

by Valerie Oke
Ondo church prophet
Ondo church prophet

The General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo state, Prophet Babatunde Alfa was seen weeping as an Akure Chief Magistrate Court ordered him alongside six others to be remanded in the Olokuta Correctional Centre in Ondo state over allegations bordering on conspiracy to kidnap of a missing boy.

The suspects were arraigned at the Akure magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda by the Department of Security Service, DSS after they had spent two weeks in their custody.

The missing boy, Gold Kolawole was said to have been kidnapped during a Sunday service at the headquarters of the church in Osinle area of the state capital on November 10.

Read Also: Lies And Propaganda: Ondo Police Says Missing Boy Was Not Exhumed From Akure Church

The church members arraigned alongside the clergyman include Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

The prophet while being led out of the court into a waiting black maria with the six other accused persons could been seen weeping.

Prophet Alfa was accused of conspiring with the 6 others to kidnap and aid the kidnap a one-year-old boy, Gold Eninlalopuwa kolawole at the Sotitobire Praising Chapel in Akure.

The offences are said to be punishable under section five of Ondo State Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Abduction law 2010.

The matter was adjourned till January 17 next year by the trial magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju.

Tags from the story
General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, ondo state, Prophet Babatunde Alfa
0

You may also like

Yaw Dabo

I Would Have Shot My Father Dead If Not For Law: Actor Yaw

Mysterious: Corpse of 13-yeaar-old Girl Found in Freezer after being Left Home Alone at Night

Only Blackface can explain the beef he has with me – 2Face Idibia

Only Blackface can explain the beef he has with me – 2Face Idibia

70-year old PTA chairman publicly beaten and disgraced for raping a 10-year-old girl in Rivers state (PHOTOS)

LASG threatens to shut down banks in 7 days

PDP boycotts Edo LG election

Many marriages are collapsing in Nigeria – Legal Practitioners

Presidency set withdraw nomination of newly appointed nominees

Senate Takes Action On Death Of Female Corps Member Killed By Policeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *