Prophet Samuel Abiara Declares Support For Social Media Bill

Popular clergyman, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has declared his support for the proposed Social Media Bill.

The clergyman, while speaking at a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo state on Saturday, December 7th, said the bill is not aimed at gagging freedom of speech but to fight fake news and sensationalism that could destroy the nation.

According to him, some unscrupulous elements have used social media to spread fake news about Nigerian leaders and clergymen.

Sharing his views, he said: “It is good that social media has expanded the information space globally. People connect and communicate better than before. But that privilege has been abused many times by unscrupulous elements who have been spreading fake news and libelling government officials and church leaders. People should be free to talk but once they report false or fake news, there should be consequences. They should not be allowed to get away with abusing the platform.”