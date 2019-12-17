Public Proposal Is The Greatest Hogwash Of This Decade – Daddy Freeze

by Temitope Alabi
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of a pastor disrupting a public proposal in his church while another couple were tying the knot.

Reacting to the video, Daddy Freeze stated that public proposals are the biggest hogwash of the decade.

Read Also: We Need More Factories Not Churches – Daddy Freeze Replies Pastor Adeboye

In his words;

“In as much as I found this video thoroughly embarrassing for the couple and found the pastor’s intentions insincere in my opinion, I must say that this public proposal nonsense is the greatest hogwash of this decade!

“Where on earth did we copy this buffoonery from again? Can we please stop embarrassing ourselves with such foolishness?

“Copy copy people Una don see am?”

