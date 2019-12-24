Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Breaks Silence After Arrest

by Temitope Alabi
Shina Peller
Shina Peller

House of Representatives member and owner of popular Lagos nightclub Quilox, Shina Peller has finally broken his silence following his arrest a few hours ago.

Peller was arrested for allegedly mobilising thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state.

Read Also: Police Release Quilox Boss, Shina Peller On Bail

Breaking his silence, Peller thanked everyone for the out-pour of love and support and stated that he is fine and in good spirit.

He wrote on Instagram;

“Hello my people, I want to thank everyone for the out-pour of love and support over the events that occurred yesterday. I am fine and in good spirits.

“Currently heading to iseyin to spend xmas with my constituents.

“All issues are being addressed at the appropriate level and I will release a formal statement in due course.”

 

