R. Kelly Used Bribe To Marry Aaliyah When She Was 15 , Govt Says

Singer, R. Kelly has been charged with bribing a government official to arrange a fake ID to marry singer Aaliyah when she was 15.

Court documents obtained by NBC indicted the singer on a new count of bribery stemming from an effort in 1994 to get the fake document.

Read Also: BREAKING: R Kelly slammed with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse

The federal prosecutors alleged that the singer, a day to his wedding to Aaliyah, bribed a public official in Illinois to create a fake ID for “Jane Doe #1.”

According to NBC the unnamed person was R&B singer and actress Aaliyah, who Kelly married in 1994 when he was 27.

In the official Illinois wedding certificate, it was stated that she was 18 at the time of the wedding.

Defense attorney Douglas C. Anton, who is handling R. Kelly’s New York case, called the new bribery charge “an absolute absurdity, backed by more innuendo and baseless accusations.

“To think that the Federal Government has nothing better to do then go back 25 years and address a ‘fake ID’ charge makes their whole case weaker,” Anton told NBC News.