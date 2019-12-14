Rage Group, Africa’s Fastest Growing Media And Communications Company Tops Business Day’s 100 Sme’s In Nigeria List.

It’s no surprise that a company fueled by the instinct of the king of the jungle tops the Business Day’s 100 SME’s in Nigeria list. With 2 years in service, The Rage Group (consisting of Rage Media, Rage Tech, Kweek Social and Kweek Prints), has exerted itself as one of the most coveted media and communications agencies to work within Africa. Aside from the fact that its service delivery and level of creativity are to be reckoned with, the Rage Group has been able to make its mark, with deliberate consistency in its offerings and innovative ideas that set it apart from the rest.

The Business Day 100 fastest growing SME’s in Nigeria award is known to specially recognize and celebrate the impact and achievements of the 100 fastest-growing small and medium scale companies across Nigeria. This year’s award winners were dependent on the performance of each of the firms on parameters such as revenue growth; years of establishment; and number of jobs created, measured by the size of the employees. Thirteen percent (13%) of the entries this year were into Media, Advertising and Branding, and the Rage Group with their hard work, commitment and efficiency to match, came out on top to receive the award.

Mr Joshua Theophilus, the CEO of Kweek Prints, on receiving the award on behalf of the group, said “We are focused on the growth of our brand by helping clients achieve their marketing goals through creative, effective and innovative solutions, whilst bringing positive change to communities in Nigeria and beyond. We believe strongly in co-succeeding, which is why rather than focus on winning awards, we are more passionate about helping our clients win in the marketplace.”

The Rage Group led by George Omoraro (an exceptional entrepreneur and visionary), is definitely an emerging force in the media jungle and as their mantra goes “Your brand deserves to roar with Rage”, it is sure that their roar is going to be heard across continents in due time.