Rape And Murder Victim, Priyanka Reddy, Tops Search On Indian Porn Site

In a shocking revelation made on the Internet, a rape and murder victim from India is topping search results on a local porn site in the country.

An Indian woman, Priyanka Reddy, was gang-raped and her body burnt by her attackers after three days.

Following that, some Internet users have taken to the site to search for videos of the rape, in case the rapists filmed the incident.

It appeared that some persons are all over the said porn sites searching for the video of the deceased woman as she was being raped by the men who attacked her.

