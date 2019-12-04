Rape And Murder Victim, Priyanka Reddy, Tops Search On Indian Porn Site

by Michael Isaac

In a shocking revelation made on the Internet, a rape and murder victim from India is topping search results on a local porn site in the country.

An Indian woman, Priyanka Reddy, was gang-raped and her body burnt by her attackers after three days.

Following that, some Internet users have taken to the site to search for videos of the rape, in case the rapists filmed the incident.

READ ALSO – Bill Recognising Male As Rape Victim Passes Second Reading At Senate

It appeared that some persons are all over the said porn sites searching for the video of the deceased woman as she was being raped by the men who attacked her.

See Photo Here:

Rape Victim Priyanka Reddy
Twitter Post
Tags from the story
india, Priyanka Reedy, Rape and Murder
0

You may also like

APC Donates N5m To Victims Of Kano Bombing

The deceased, Chinonye Emeje,

Corps Member, Chinonye Emeje, Dies After Giving Birth In Imo

Biafra Agitation Short On Logic – ACF

Wike Orders Payment Of 3 Months’ Salary Arrears To Pensioners

Lagos CP May Be Charged With Contempt For Failing To Produce Kidnap Suspects In Court

Photos of Suicide Car Bomb Attack At Church In Jos

Man arrests slay queens who stole his wristwatches worth $2,400

Five Arrested As Police Recover N6m Stolen From ATM

Soldier Killed At Construction Company Yard In Benin, Expat Abducted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *