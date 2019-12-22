Rapper, Erigga Blasts PulseNG For Not Recognizing Him On Rappers List 2019

by Michael Isaac
Erigga
Rapper Erigga

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken a swipe at Pulse Nigeria for not recongnizing him on their 2019 top rappers list.

Following the release of the list, the rapper took to the comment section to attack the media house as he pointed out that he was supposed to be on the list.

He also said that everyone in Nigeria would agree with him.

He also pointed out that they may have ignored him because of his ethnicity as a Warri boy.

See Post Here:

Erigga
Between PulseNG and The rapper
0

