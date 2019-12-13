Rapper Eva Alordiah Slammed After Attacking Nigerian Artists

by Michael Isaac
Rapper Eva Alodiah
Eva Alodiah

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah have been trolled online after she attacked some artiste which she described as lacking lyrical contents.

It was a classic case of word firing between the rapper and another Internet user who was not having it with her.

The rapper had first written on her Instagram that so many Nigerian artistes are deceiving themselves by just mumbling jargons all in the name of making music.

READ ALSO –Not Everything That Turns You On Is Good For You: Eva Alordiah

Replying to that, the man pointed out that she has been struggling for a while as he described her as a failed rapper.

See Post Here:

Eva Alordiah
Between The Rapper And Internet Troll
Tags from the story
Eva Alordiah, Nigerian Artists
0

You may also like

Photos: Empress Njama And Other Female Celebrities ‘Kick Against Rape’ With Novelty Football Match

‘My girls’ – Sandra Okagbue says as she spends time with her daughter and Anna Banner’s

Another woman claims Diamond Platnumz is the father of her twin girls, demands DNA test

Juliet Ibrahim Speaks About Her Love Life With Iceberg Slim

How I was forced into marriage by my parents at 19 – Actress Patience Ozokwor [VIDEO]

Lovely Photo Of Flavour And His Beautiful Daughter

Singer Waconzy hits at Bobrisky over poor spelling

“F*ck SARS” — Paul Okoye writes

I Had Our First Child Outside Wedlock – Dayo Adeneye’s Wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *