Rapper Eva Alordiah Slammed After Attacking Nigerian Artists

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah have been trolled online after she attacked some artiste which she described as lacking lyrical contents.

It was a classic case of word firing between the rapper and another Internet user who was not having it with her.

The rapper had first written on her Instagram that so many Nigerian artistes are deceiving themselves by just mumbling jargons all in the name of making music.

Replying to that, the man pointed out that she has been struggling for a while as he described her as a failed rapper.

