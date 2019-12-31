Rapper M.I Reacts To Wizkid, Akon Saga After Being Backlashed By Nigerians (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
M.I Abaga
Rapper M.I

Popular Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga, has reacted to the backlash he received from Nigerians following his comment on Akon’s Tweet as it concerns Wizkid.

The rapper took to Twitter to again, express his opinion and the need for Africans to be more firm with their achievements.

In his opinion, Wizkid has achieved quite a number of things that places him above the ‘lil bro’ status.

READ ALSO – Nigerians React As M.I Abaga Attacks Akon For Calling Wizkid His Lil Bro

He also shared screenshots of old tweets between Akon and Wizkid.

See His Post Here:

M.I Abaga
His Twitter Post

 

Tags from the story
akon, MI Abaga, wizkid
0

