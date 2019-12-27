Rapper, Speed Darlington Reveals Reason Naira Has Low Value (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has revealed the reason he believes the Nigerian Naira has a low value.

speed darlington
Speed Darlington

The rapper who returned to the country after 17 years away has already started his campaign to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

He has taken his campaign to the airport and INEC office to show his seriousness.

In the video, he posted on social media, the rapper pointed out that the Nigerian Naira being too colourful is the major reason it has a low value.

Watch the video below:

