Rapper, Speed Darlington Takes 2023 Presidential Campaign To Lagos Airport (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington is utilising his return to the country for a good course as he took to the airport to reveal his ambition to become Nigeria’s next president.

speed darlington
Speed Darlington

The rapper came into Nigerian to perform at Zlatan’s concert on Wednesday night.

Also Read: It’s Over Between Us: Speed Darlington Tells Lady For Not Allowing Him Touch Her Inside Hotel Room (Video)

Now, in a viral video online, the rapper who has declared his intention to run for the highest elective post in the country come 2023, took to Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to campaign.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
lagos, Speed Darlington
0

You may also like

Olamide supports tweet by OAP Osi -“You can’t be condemning Yahoo boys and be moving with them”

Bobrisky twerks on Kogbagidi, and he sprays him money… Davido reacts!

‘Davido did nothing for Zlatan’ – Zlatan Ibile’s friend reveals

Juliet Ibrahim Reveals How She Rose From Usher To Host In 9 Years

Marriage has improved my creativity –Cobhams Asuquo

Mercy Johnson celebrates her son as he turns a year older

Sia Spotted At LAX Looking Unrecognizable After Filing For Divorce From Husband

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Stretches The Limits In New Movie “AMINA”… Set To Premiere In London

Chris Brown Cancels New Year Eve Concert After He Lost His Passport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *