Rapper, Speed Darlington Takes 2023 Presidential Campaign To Lagos Airport (Video)

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington is utilising his return to the country for a good course as he took to the airport to reveal his ambition to become Nigeria’s next president.

The rapper came into Nigerian to perform at Zlatan’s concert on Wednesday night.

Now, in a viral video online, the rapper who has declared his intention to run for the highest elective post in the country come 2023, took to Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to campaign.

