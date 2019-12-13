Rapper Ycee Replies Troll Who Described Him As A ‘Bad Example’ (Photo)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ycee has replied a troll who seems to know the right way the rapper is supposed to live.

Following the rapper’s post about getting ‘high’ the Internet troll, finding it offensive attacked him and tagged him a bad example for children with his platform.

The rapper has, however, has made it clear that he doesn’t need any advice from anyone and especially not from a random Internet user.

READ ALSO – I Deserve Breast In My Mouth For This – Ycee

In reply to his post about getting high, the Internet troll said: “Setting a bad example for the kids. Use your platform well oh. Receive sense!”

In reply to the troll, the rapper simply said: “F*ck them kids.”

See The Post Here: