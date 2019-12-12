Razz Men Are Better Spenders Than The Ajebutters – Dabota Lawson

Former beauty queen Dabota Lawson has dished out a piece of advice to all women.

According to Lawson, women need to leave the posh guys as they do not spend as well as they should.

According to Lawson, the ‘razz’ men, spend more on women.

Sharing a post on IG, she captioned it;

You know those ones that it gives them joy to do what the men they look up to used to do to women , yes those ones, go for them . The one that likes you to show off his money more him himself , yes that one . That one that likes to see the work of his money on your body . Them life changers, go there . You will enjoy . If He is big already, make sure he didn’t inherit it. 😋😋😋 my Christmas guide . Inside life …. 🤣🤣😂☺️😂 [where *] #Yourfatherisnotmybusinessandifimakehimmybusinessyouwillnotseeyourinheritance

Thoughts guys?