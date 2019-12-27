RCCG Pastor, His Two Children Drown Inside Pool In Spain [Photo]

A 52-year-old pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Gabriel Diya, alongside his 16-year-old son, Praise Emmanuel Diya and 9-year-old daughter, Comfort Diya, have died.

According to reports, the man and his kids drowned inside the swimming pool in the Costa del Sol resort in Southern Spain on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Also: Man Drowns While Trying To Propose To His Girlfriend Underwater

Diya, until his death, was the Minister in charge of the Open Heavens of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Charlton, South-East London.

He was on a family vacation with his wife and their children when his daughter Comfort got into difficulty while playing in one of the 21 swimming pool.

Diya and his son jumped in to try to save her but also struggled in the water.

The man and his kids all died at the scene despite attempt to resuscitate them.

The UK’s central office of RCCG has since described the unfortunate incident as a “tragic accident”. In a post shared on Facebook, the church said

“With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the family, parish, friends and associates of Area Pastor Gabriel Diya who sadly passed away, along with two of his children – Comfort Diya (9 years old) and Praise Emmanuel Diya (16 years old) – in a tragic incident while on a family holiday in Spain on 24th December 2019.

Pastor Gabriel Diya, who was also the Parish Pastor of Open Heavens, Charlton in London was aged 52. He is survived by his wife Assistant Pastor Olubunmi Diya and their daughter.

At this very difficult time, our prayers are for Pastor Gabriel Diya’s family, the parishes that were under his supervision, friends, associates, members of RCCG and the general public”.