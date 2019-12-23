Real Madrid Fire Blank To End 2019 Behind Barcelona

Real Madrid will finish 2019 behind Barcelona after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.

Los Blancos hit the woodwork three times but failed to find the back of the net at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Real’s third draw in a row, after 1-1 and 0-0 stalemates away to Valencia and Barca respectively.

The result also means Zinedine Zidane’s men have slipped two points behind table-topping rivals, Barcelona.

The champions comfortably beat Alaves 4-1 on Saturday at the Camp Nou, to end the year in style.