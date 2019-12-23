Real Madrid Fire Blank To End 2019 Behind Barcelona

by Olayemi Oladotun

Real Madrid will finish 2019 behind Barcelona after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.

Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Real Madrid players

Los Blancos hit the woodwork three times but failed to find the back of the net at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read: El-Classico: Real Madrid, Barcelona Reach 17 Years Low

It was Real’s third draw in a row, after 1-1 and 0-0 stalemates away to Valencia and Barca respectively.

The result also means Zinedine Zidane’s men have slipped two points behind table-topping rivals, Barcelona.

The champions comfortably beat Alaves 4-1 on Saturday at the Camp Nou, to end the year in style.

