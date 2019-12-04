Real Politics Is Different From Social Media: Keyamo Throws Jabs At Melaye, Saraki, Others

by Verity Awala

 

Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo(SAN) has taken a slight dig at some former senators who are mostly members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) but are no longer part of the Upper chambers.

Keyamo, in a tweet on Wednesday, said it is very noticeable that “All Twitter senators” have been finally flushed out of the upper chambers and that is because real politics in Africa is not yet played on social media.

Recently, Dino Melaye of the PDP, a very active Twitter user lost his seat at the Red Chamber to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Other prominent PDP lawmakers who didn’t make it to the 9th National Assembly include Ben Murray Bruce, Bukola Saraki among others.

Keyamo, who is the minister of state for labour and employment, stressed that Social media has not had a substantial impact on Nigerian politics and that real politics is different from social media.

Read Also: Video Of Keyamo Calling Jonathan “Half Liver, Half Brain”, Emerges

He tweeted: “Have you noticed that ALL Twitter Senators are finally out of the Upper Chambers? It tells us that the world of REAL politics in Africa is not yet played on social media. Social media has not had a SUBSTANTIAL impact on our politics. REAL politics is different from Social Media. ”

