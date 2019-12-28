Reality Star, Tacha Hangs Out With Governor Ben Ayade (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her social media page to show-off meeting the governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade.

Tacha
Tacha

Recall that yesterday it was reported that the reality star was taken on a bike ride by the former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke on her arrival in the state capital.

Also Read: “Too Blessed To Stay Stressed”, Says Tacha As She Rides With Donald Duke On His Batman Power Bike In Calabar(Video)

Since her disqualification from the reality show, the reality star has been on various tours, meeting important personalities in the society.

The reality star expressed her gratitude in meeting the incumbent governor alongside his wife, as she shared pictures from the event.

See the pictures below:

