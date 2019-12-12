Reality Star, Tacha Rocks Cleavage Baring Gown

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Tacha took to her Instagram page to pepper her teeming fans with a new picture revealing her cleavage.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

This coming after the reality star was announced as a brand ambassador for Nigerian clothing line, Hype and Steam.

The reality star has been in the news in the past few days after being called out by popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie that she is ungrateful and popular relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro.

See her post below:

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha
