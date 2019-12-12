Reality Star, Tacha Signs Endorsement Deal With Hype And Steam

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has bagged a new endorsement deal with fashion line, Hype and Steam.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

This endorsement deal is coming few weeks after the reality star signed an endorsement deal with hairline, Royal Hairs.

The fashion house took to its official Instagram page to announce the coming on board of the popular reality star.

The controversial reality star will be joining fellow reality star and close friend, Ike as brand ambassadors for the fashion house.

See the post below:

