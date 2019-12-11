Regina Chukwu Reveals How She Almost Lost Her Son

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu in Tuesday celebrated her son, Richard who turns 17.

In her birthday message to him, the proud mother revealed how he almost died at 4-month-old and just how much she prayed that his life be spared.

She wrote;

WE ARE CELEBRATING RICHARD 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 myself and your sister @nwaforracheal_ loves you so much

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING SON

MY SONSHINE

MY MAN CRUSH EVERYDAY

MY HUSBAND

MY PRIDE

MY OWN SUPERMAN

You have been through it all with me, right from that day we had to travel down to the village, taking your sick father back home to his parent, you were just 4 months old then, that journey lasted almost a year, yes almost a year in the village cos the unthinkable happened, you fell so sick i cried my eyes out, praying to God to pls keep you for me, oh yes my prayers were heard 🙏 my SON is 17 yrs old today 💃💃💃💃 I am more than happy 😊 @iamrichard_nw you will live to fulfill Gods promise in your life, you will be successful, you will be happy, you will great, wisdom and understanding will be your portion, you will be pride to the whole family, I bless you today my SONSHINE and your are really blessed IJN

People pls drop a word of prayer for my son 🙏🙏🙏 God bless you all as you do so

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADUABUCHI NWAFOR @iamrichard_nw momma loves you so much 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 you are blessed

