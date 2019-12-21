Regina Daniels Celebrates Ned Nwoko’s 59th Birthday In A Unique Way (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who is currently in Burkina Faso with her husband, Ned Nwoko took time out to celebrate his 59th birthday.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

The actress shared a video of a series of romantic shots of them to mark the special day.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress left her fans puzzled after she was sporting a baby bump in her recent photos.

The actress penned a lovely note to her hubby which reads;

“Words can’t explain how great you are
You are wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind-hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…..
May God give you the strength to fulfil all your great ambitions in life
Happy birthday my love !”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Burkina faso, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
