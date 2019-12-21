Regina Daniels Celebrates Ned Nwoko’s 59th Birthday In A Unique Way (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who is currently in Burkina Faso with her husband, Ned Nwoko took time out to celebrate his 59th birthday.

The actress shared a video of a series of romantic shots of them to mark the special day.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress left her fans puzzled after she was sporting a baby bump in her recent photos.

The actress penned a lovely note to her hubby which reads;

“Words can’t explain how great you are

You are wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind-hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…..

May God give you the strength to fulfil all your great ambitions in life

Happy birthday my love !”

Watch the video below: