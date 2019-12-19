Regina Daniels, Hubby Attend Press Conference On Eradication Of Malaria In Nigeria (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko were present at a press conference for an event tagged, Eradication of malaria in Nigeria.

Information Nigeria recalls the politician and business mogul and music icon, Wizkid are currently partnering on the project said to put an end to malaria.

The Press Conference was held in Abuja.

Daniels and her husband are reportedly going on Antarctica expedition to flag off his foundation’s awareness for the eradication of mosquito and anti-malaria vaccine research.

The actress shared a sneak peek of what went down at the event via Instagram.

