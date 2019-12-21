Religious Persecution In Nigeria Is Living Reality: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised alarm over the religious persecution going in the country.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker pointed out that Muslims and Christians are being persecuted when they are living in areas dominated by an opposite religion.

The former lawmaker also raised alarm over nepotism in government agencies as he pointed out that people in government have also joined in favoring their family members and people of the same faith.

He, however, expressed that some states have proven to be hospitable for all irrespective of religion.

See his post below:

Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani’s post
