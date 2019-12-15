Omokri Hails CJN Tanko’s Call For Inclusion Of Sharia Into Nigeria’s Constitution

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, popular social media activist has commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad over the call for Sharia to be included in the constitution of Nigeria.

The CJN’s call for the inclusion of Sharia provisions has led to widespread criticism from different quarters in the country.

Reacting to this controversial call, the popular activist in a satirical way pointed out that the inclusion of sharia laws in the constitution is what Nigeria deserves considering that the heads of the executive, legislature and judiciary arms of Nigeria are Muslim men from the North.

See his post below:

