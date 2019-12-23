Reno Omokri Lists Out Secret Of Successful People

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter page to dish out the secrets of becoming a successful person.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The lifestyle expert cum politician pointed out that people don’t succeed because they are destined for success.

Also Read: You Can Not Follow Crass And Expect Class – Reno Omokri Tells Naira Marley

Omokri went on to list the reasons for people succeeding. He expressed that people succeed because they are determined.

Going further in his lesson, he also pointed out that becoming prosperous or poor depends entirely on the decisions and choices of people.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Joro Olumofin

Love Doctor, Joro Olumofin Writes Open Letter To ‘Runs Girls’

Everyone Can Now Get Verified On Instagram (Screenshots)

Buhari's Ministerial Nominees

‘Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees Are Priceless Assets To Government’— Lawmaker

Today in Nigerian History: 26th June

Slay Queen Caught And Beaten for Stealing Sperm From Man she Hard Sex with (Watch video)

PSG dragged to UEFA for breaching FFP rule

NAFDAC arrests Four persons for putting new expiry dates to beverages

7 Things Bill Gates said today about Nigeria that you should take note of

Court sentences four armed robbers to life imprisonment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *